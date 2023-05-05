Shearman boosts trainee pay to £55k and £60k — also ups law school maintenance support

Grants of £17k during PGDL and SQE

Shearman & Sterling has increased salaries for trainees in London and upped the financial support for training contract holders, Legal Cheek can reveal.

The global law firm has boosted year one rates to £55,000, an uplift of 10% from £50,000, while year two rates now sit at £60,000 — a bump of 9% from £55,000.

The improved year two pays sees the firm draw level with fellow US law firms Debevoise & Plimpton, Fried Frank, Gibson Dunn and Sidley Austin.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Shearman’s newly qualified associates earn a hefty £145,000.

Those with training contracts lined up will also receive additional financial support. Shearman confirmed maintenance grants for the Postgraduate Diploma in Law (PGDL) and Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) have increased from £11,000 to £17,000, split across two payments.

Each year the firm recruits around 15 trainees into its London office.