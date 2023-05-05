News

Shearman boosts trainee pay to £55k and £60k — also ups law school maintenance support

Avatar photo
By Legal Cheek on
4

Grants of £17k during PGDL and SQE

Shearman & Sterling has increased salaries for trainees in London and upped the financial support for training contract holders, Legal Cheek can reveal.

The global law firm has boosted year one rates to £55,000, an uplift of 10% from £50,000, while year two rates now sit at £60,000 — a bump of 9% from £55,000.

The improved year two pays sees the firm draw level with fellow US law firms Debevoise & Plimpton, Fried Frank, Gibson Dunn and Sidley Austin.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Shearman’s newly qualified associates earn a hefty £145,000.

Those with training contracts lined up will also receive additional financial support. Shearman confirmed maintenance grants for the Postgraduate Diploma in Law (PGDL) and Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) have increased from £11,000 to £17,000, split across two payments.

Each year the firm recruits around 15 trainees into its London office.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

4 Comments

Recession who?

It behinds lads and girls…money war part 2. Who’s next?

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Silly LPC Student

Does the difference in the work and hours that a trainee and an NQ do justify the disparity in salary?

Reply Report comment
(2)(3)

Anon

No. What justifies it is you would have to be literally insane to pay a glorified law student 100k plus and clients would likely think it was a racket.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Anon 2

Can’t speak from personal experience yet but everyone I’ve spoken to says the jump to NQ is fairly dramatic. Do agree with the point re client perspective though

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories