Bank Holiday round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the coronation weekend 👑

Laws limiting protest must be repealed, campaigner says after coronation arrest [Evening Standard]

Government’s £4m legal bill for post-Brexit bonfire of EU laws [Independent]

City law firm tells junior partners to cough up £20,000-£42,000 each [City A.M.]

Brexiters’ dream of divergence from EU laws risks backfiring [Financial Times] (£)

Aberdeen lawyers join Glasgow and Edinburgh in boycott of juryless rape trials pilot [Sky News]

Ed Sheeran’s court victory reveals the paradox of putting creativity on trial [The Guardian]

Microsoft hires EU-beating lawyer to revive blocked mega-merger [The Telegraph] (£)

Merseyside defies odds and will finally achieve his dream of becoming a barrister [Liverpool Echo]

Number of Russians using London Commercial Court reaches new record despite sanctions [City A.M.]

High court rejects claim UK government ‘secretly’ ditched animal testing ban [The Guardian]

I’m the barrister who saved Anthony Joshua’s boxing career – he thanked me with Klitschko tickets but I turned him down [The Sun]

“It definitely varies depending on the practice area, but also by firm. I can honestly say my hours have been better at my US firm than at my old MC shop (I’m in finance), but I’ve had friends move from here to other US firms — some are living it up and others have been shocked at how much worse it can get.” [Legal Cheek comments]

THIS WEDNESDAY: The Legal Cheek Commercial Awareness Academy (technology and the future of law) — with Mayer Brown and BARBRI [Apply Now]