Bank Holiday round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend
Covid inquiry legal battle looms over Johnson WhatsApp requests [The Independent]
The elite Wall Street legal teams advising on the blockbuster A&O Shearman merger [The Global Legal Post]
ChatGPT-maker U-turns on threat to leave EU over AI law [BBC]
Lawyer apologises after ChatGPT invents his case law [The Times] (free, but registration required)
‘ITV must be investigated over Phillip Schofield affair,’ claims abuse lawyer [Daily Star]
Bogus solicitor jailed for posing as lawyer in court case [BBC]
Bristol’s high flying lawyer who became a happiness consultant after shock diagnosis [Bristol Post]
Former Maryland trash hauler graduates from Harvard Law School [The Guardian]
Reactions to new Ugandan anti-LGBTQ law [Reuters]
“The corporate assault on remote-working continues… ‘fuelling innovation and professional development?’ More like fuelling the micro-management fetish of megalomaniac partners.” [Legal Cheek comments]
