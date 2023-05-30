Bank Holiday round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend

Covid inquiry legal battle looms over Johnson WhatsApp requests [The Independent]

The elite Wall Street legal teams advising on the blockbuster A&O Shearman merger [The Global Legal Post]

ChatGPT-maker U-turns on threat to leave EU over AI law [BBC]

Lawyer apologises after ChatGPT invents his case law [The Times] (free, but registration required)

‘ITV must be investigated over Phillip Schofield affair,’ claims abuse lawyer [Daily Star]

Bogus solicitor jailed for posing as lawyer in court case [BBC]

Bristol’s high flying lawyer who became a happiness consultant after shock diagnosis [Bristol Post]

Former Maryland trash hauler graduates from Harvard Law School [The Guardian]

Reactions to new Ugandan anti-LGBTQ law [Reuters]

“The corporate assault on remote-working continues… ‘fuelling innovation and professional development?’ More like fuelling the micro-management fetish of megalomaniac partners.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Applications close this Thursday (1 June): Legal Cheek is hiring an event coordinator [Apply now]

On Thursday (1 June): Legal Cheek in-person event in Liverpool with Hill Dickinson, Weightmans, Brabners, Exchange Chambers and ULaw [Apply to attend]