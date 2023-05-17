Final speakers announced for LegalEdCon 2023

📣 Last batch of speakers unveiled ahead of Legal Cheek‘s annual legal education and training conference TOMORROW in London

LegalEdCon 2023 is taking place tomorrow (Thursday, 18 May), welcoming delegates back to Kings Place, London.

The series of sessions will explore topics such as the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE), lawfluencers, innovation and the role of universities in legal training, as well as a separate dedicated session about the future of legal education and training for barristers. The conference will also have a keynote all about solicitor apprenticeships, as well as multiple opportunities for delegates to network throughout the day.

Latest speakers:

• Mark Keith, Director of Programmes at BPP University Law School

• Rebecca Schrod, Graduate Recruitment Manager at Reed Smith

• Nicola Willden, Senior Early Talent Manager at Taylor Wessing

• Dimitri Vastardis, Senior Development Manager at Osborne Clarke

• Egbe Manton, Counsel at BP and Founder of Inspire Law Global

• Dr Andrew Gilbert, Senior Lecturer in Law at The Open University

• Colleen Cumbers, Future Pupil Barrister at Crown Office Chambers

• Thom Brooks, Professor of Law and Government at Durham University

• Andy Unger, Head of the Law Department at London South Bank University

• Logan Mair, Co-Office Managing Partner at Ashurst

This final batch of speakers will join other key figures in the legal industry, including top lawfluencers, law school heavyweights and representatives from both the Bar Standards Board and the Solicitors Regulation Authority.

LegalEdCon is headline sponsored by BPP University Law School, BARBRI and The University of Law, with The College of Legal Practice, The City Law School, Nottingham Law School and LexisNexis as silver sponsors, as well as partner charity The Food Chain.

Sales of Final Release tickets close at 5pm today. Secure your place.

This event is targeted at legal academics and those involved in learning & development and graduate recruitment at law firms. It is not a student event. However, we do have a limited amount of free tickets for our student campus ambassadors. You can find out more about the campus ambassador programme here.