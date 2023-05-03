News

A&O matches Links with £125k NQ lawyer salary

MC firm opted not to increase last year citing ‘challenging’ economic conditions

Allen & Overy has increased newly qualified (NQ) lawyer salaries to £125,000, matching the level of pay at Magic Circle rivals Clifford Chance, Freshfields and, as we exclusively revealed this afternoon, Linklaters.

NQs in the London office have seen a 16% pay increase from £107,500 to £125,000 as of 1 May, the firm confirmed.

It comes almost one year on from when the firm told its juniors they won’t be getting a pay rise due to “challenging” economic conditions. It last increased NQ pay to £107,500 in November 2021.

Slaughter and May, the remaining Magic Circle member, pays £115,000 upon qualification.

A&O offers around 90 training contracts each year and pays trainees £50,000 in their first year, rising to £55,000 in their second year.

7 Comments

MC 4pqe

Winter is coming…

Anon

What’s the new associate scale like at a&o? Links is very bunched.

Nellyrdas

Do you think Mayer Brown will match soon? Arent they pegged to the MGC?

FBD

Key takeaway from all this is freshfields is by far the best firm when it comes to salaries in the MC. First to raise to 100k. Only one that didn’t cut salaries for covid. First to raise to 125k. Good spacing between bands and good bonus system.

Overlord

True

Pay war watcher

Is Slaughter & May going to increase too or are they just going to try to coast on “prestige”?

Freshfields

Freshfields £140k cooking

