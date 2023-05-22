Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

A&O and Shearman set to create new global mega firm [Legal Cheek]

UK law firm mergers rose last year as ‘growing by acquisition’ becomes more attractive [City A.M.]

‘It was utterly surreal’: police accused of farcical error after 14 arrested at seminar on day of coronation [The Guardian]

MPs demand Boris Johnson pay his own Partygate legal fees as taxpayers face £245,000 bill [Mirror]

Home Office ‘looks at law change to silence Stop Brexit Man once and for all’ [Express]

Law to stop killers dodging court sentencing is delayed [The Times] (£)

Revolut faces new legal battle over ‘enabling’ £600,000 fraud: Terna Energy Trading launches legal action [This Is Money]

The free speech bill has finally become law – what happens next? [Times Higher Education] (£)

Indian court issues BBC with summons over Modi documentary, say reports [The Guardian]

“A&O wants a bigger US presence and a tie up with an established US firm is the quickest way to do it. Their balance sheet doesn’t match many of the US firms that are a similar ‘calibre’ (K&E, Cleary etc) so a merger with most of them wouldn’t result in shared equity which often ends in an awkward dynamic’… [Legal Cheek comments]

