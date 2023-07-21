Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

On protecting characteristics: The facts about gender, schools and law [The Critic]

Chief justice treads careful path [A Lawyer Writes]

Sadiq Khan: ‘Clean air should be a human right, not a privilege’ [Prospect]

What Is The Future Of Dispute Resolution In Paralympic Sport? [LawInSport]

Cycling City lawyer quits US firm for 14,000km ride from Canada to Argentina [Legal Cheek]

The Power of a (Lord) Chief Justice [UK Constitutional Law Association]

Speaking up: Charlotte Proudman [Counsel]

It’s time to ditch the government’s draconian anti-strike bill for good [Politics Home]