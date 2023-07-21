Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
On protecting characteristics: The facts about gender, schools and law [The Critic]
Chief justice treads careful path [A Lawyer Writes]
Sadiq Khan: ‘Clean air should be a human right, not a privilege’ [Prospect]
What Is The Future Of Dispute Resolution In Paralympic Sport? [LawInSport]
Cycling City lawyer quits US firm for 14,000km ride from Canada to Argentina [Legal Cheek]
The Power of a (Lord) Chief Justice [UK Constitutional Law Association]
Speaking up: Charlotte Proudman [Counsel]
It’s time to ditch the government’s draconian anti-strike bill for good [Politics Home]
For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter
Join the conversation