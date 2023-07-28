‘Do something that feeds your soul not your wallet,’ advises London lawyer earning over £100k

Viral TikTok
An experienced London lawyer has advised those seeking to follow in her footsteps to do something that feeds their souls rather than their wallets.
In a video posted earlier this week by popular Tiktoker Aydan Alsaad, the unnamed lawyer is asked what advice she would give to anyone who wants to be a lawyer. “It’s really not worth it,” she replies.
Despite revealing that she pulls in between £100k and £200k annually, the mystery lawyer encourages law students to “do something that feeds your soul and not your wallet”.
But before you abandon that TC application, there are some upsides to a life in law, with the lawyer confessing that it does bring her fulfilment to “use her brain”. “I like that a lot,” she explains. “I like it when a problem is cerebral and I can solve it. I like that it requires a lot of IQ to deal with my clients, so those things together make it pretty good.”
Despite looking at her chosen career path unfavourably, the lawyer admits that she doesn’t know what she’d like to do instead: “If I knew I would be doing it,” she quips
Commenters were quick to relate, with one repliying: “This girl speaks on behalf of all lawyers fr (I am one).” Another added: “Me currently dying in law school”.
The clip has so far attracted a whopping 1.6 million views and 140,000 likes.
I’ve been told this so much over the last couple of years by people who have no intention to work in commercial law “oh haha sure you make money but it I’m sure you’ll regret it in 10 years” and that’s such a privileged perspective to me like bro I come from a family of immigrant refugees and I’ve watched my father slog much harder than a commercial lawyer to make less than a tenth of what we make. it’s 100% worth it for many people like me because it changes the kind of opportunities we can afford for ourselves and our family – the first time I mentioned a 6 figure salary to my father (converted to local currency) for working 9-9 (UK firm), he thought I was being scammed.
also if she’s making between 100k-200k after 10 years in law (7-8PQ, assuming none of those years were as a paralegal), I imagine (or at least hope) she’s not billing some of the ungodly hours that US firms sometimes require – I think “it’s not worth it for me” would’ve been a much better way to put it instead of assuming everyone has the same priorities as you.
As a single parent and first generation immigrant, I completely agree. Being able to pay bills and support the family is alway my No.1 priority. Im no where near earning 6 figures but I’d love to see that happening one day and I’m ready to work for it. Staying in the profession and ‘selling my soul’ allowed me and my child to have the privilege to stay in this country (with an employer that sponsored a work visa) and explore more benefits that it offers. Having a bit extra money just opened up so much opportunities for my whole family. People shouldn’t assume that money isn’t worth it for someone like me