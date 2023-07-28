PostsNews

‘Do something that feeds your soul not your wallet,’ advises London lawyer earning over £100k

By Bradley Fountain-Green on

Viral TikTok

An experienced London lawyer has advised those seeking to follow in her footsteps to do something that feeds their souls rather than their wallets.

In a video posted earlier this week by popular Tiktoker Aydan Alsaad, the unnamed lawyer is asked what advice she would give to anyone who wants to be a lawyer. “It’s really not worth it,” she replies.

@aydanalsaad Lawyer📍London 🇬🇧 #money #whatdoyoudoforaliving #salary #salarytransparency #paytransparency #interview #fyp ♬ original sound – Aydan | Pay Transparency

Despite revealing that she pulls in between £100k and £200k annually, the mystery lawyer encourages law students to “do something that feeds your soul and not your wallet”.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

But before you abandon that TC application, there are some upsides to a life in law, with the lawyer confessing that it does bring her fulfilment to “use her brain”. “I like that a lot,” she explains. “I like it when a problem is cerebral and I can solve it. I like that it requires a lot of IQ to deal with my clients, so those things together make it pretty good.”

Despite looking at her chosen career path unfavourably, the lawyer admits that she doesn’t know what she’d like to do instead: “If I knew I would be doing it,” she quips

Commenters were quick to relate, with one repliying: “This girl speaks on behalf of all lawyers fr (I am one).” Another added: “Me currently dying in law school”.

The clip has so far attracted a whopping 1.6 million views and 140,000 likes.

20 Comments

i don’t just “have money” ma’am

I’ve been told this so much over the last couple of years by people who have no intention to work in commercial law “oh haha sure you make money but it I’m sure you’ll regret it in 10 years” and that’s such a privileged perspective to me like bro I come from a family of immigrant refugees and I’ve watched my father slog much harder than a commercial lawyer to make less than a tenth of what we make. it’s 100% worth it for many people like me because it changes the kind of opportunities we can afford for ourselves and our family – the first time I mentioned a 6 figure salary to my father (converted to local currency) for working 9-9 (UK firm), he thought I was being scammed.

also if she’s making between 100k-200k after 10 years in law (7-8PQ, assuming none of those years were as a paralegal), I imagine (or at least hope) she’s not billing some of the ungodly hours that US firms sometimes require – I think “it’s not worth it for me” would’ve been a much better way to put it instead of assuming everyone has the same priorities as you.

Anonymous

As a single parent and first generation immigrant, I completely agree. Being able to pay bills and support the family is alway my No.1 priority. Im no where near earning 6 figures but I’d love to see that happening one day and I’m ready to work for it. Staying in the profession and ‘selling my soul’ allowed me and my child to have the privilege to stay in this country (with an employer that sponsored a work visa) and explore more benefits that it offers. Having a bit extra money just opened up so much opportunities for my whole family. People shouldn’t assume that money isn’t worth it for someone like me

Top G

That’s brokie mentality. “Follow your passion” does not pay the bills. Solving problems and providing solutions does. And being a lawyer is one of the easiest ways to do that. We literally make one of the highest salaries in the country for sitting behind a computer screen typing words lol.

So if you’re complaining or think you have it too hard, feel free to leave the profession to play guitar and sing kumbaya by a camp fire in Australia with a bunch of dorks whilst you “find yourself”, or one of these other lame Gen Z privileged activities – see how far that gets you in terms of “feeding your soul”. The grass ain’t always greener…

Jc

Easy for her to say from her position… I’ll be taking that with a pinch of salt.

JS

You’re can’t pay for bottles with “the soul”

Anonymous

she’s feeding her soul with ice cream bought with money she complains about

3PQE PE Lawyer

Couldn’t agree more. This career lures you in with sound bites and ‘prestige’ only for you to realise it’s all a lie. It is full of backstabbing snakes who would sell their own mother for career progression and think they are more important than they really are. The work you do seems important until you realise that it isn’t… no one is gonna die if you make a mistake on an SPA, send the DD report past the deadline, not have an answer for the client on a call. It’s difficult to properly articulate but it’s all just abstract noise. Try and run into a burning building to save a life, pick up a gun and defend your country, work 16 hours in a hospital ward and see people’s dying moments everyday – those are difficult jobs with real world consequences. All of my friends who aren’t lawyers are healthy, in good shape, have clear skin and aren’t psychologically insecure… is it worth it? No. Do I have regrets? Absolutely.

B

You chose PE. Ofc you regret it lol

Diddums

Shall I get the violin out mate?

Anon

It’s 100% worth it for me. Maybe she has rich parents or something? I earn more than i could have ever imagined.

D

It’s so true I really hate this narrative at times that being commercial/corporate lawyer means “woe is me, your life is over”. Don’t like it? Quit but stop spewing this narrative that earning lots of money, doing work that has an impact on the economy and society, travelling, being able to look after parents, having people respect you, being able to potentially be financially free, and meet well-varied interesting and smart people is a bad this. Yes, there are negative points but any job has that. Any job. Unless you get paid lots of money to day stupid words on tik tok. Then you’ve won life.

S

“The hate my life I’m a corporate lawyer earning lots of money” is boring now. Ask the warehouse worker who’s doing 16 hours shifts how he/she feels.

Anonymous

Agree 100%

Don’t do it

As a senior at an elite US firm in the City, I make a tad above £300k plus a generous bonus. I have been in finance (RE first and now leverage) for over a decade and can confirm that this ain’t worth it having experienced multiple breakups and a divorce. If I had a choice again I would have pursued a different career that it offers better balance.

C

Yeah, but it’s funny you’re saying this after earning that amount…also you can always move somewhere that offer better work/life balance you’re not a tree.

Imogen

The truth is it is often quite difficult for US senior associates to move firm because of their narrow practice / high end deal experience. In-house opportunities can also be limited.

anon

then why have you not moved to a better work life balance firm or moved in house?

Nah bro

Agree with other comments. Earning over 100k has literally changed my life and my family’s life, and I plan to work my ass off so that this continues. Yes, the hours can be shitty, yes you’re sometimes doing something that is incredibly boring or stressful. BUT I never ever ever have to worry about money, which – to someone who grew up with basically none – is the biggest blessing I could hope for 🙂

Money isn't everything, but it helps

To be able to say, “Do something that feeds your soul not your wallet” is to be in a super privileged position and signals that you have reached a certain level of wealth. As Kanye once said, “Having money isn’t everything, not having it is.” Don’t discourage people from joining the profession because it doesn’t align with your luxury beliefs. The money can be life-changing.

Wise man

Money cannot buy happiness. But an absence of money almost certainly results in unhappiness.

