PostsNews

PEP ‘not helpful’, says Mishcon

Avatar photo

By Thomas Connelly on

3

London law firm confirms it will no longer publish profit per equity partner figure as it reveals latest set of financial results

Mishcon de Reya has said it will no longer publish its profit per equity partner (PEP) figure, describing the popular metric as not helpful or useful for “a business like ours”.

The London law firm’s decision to dump the measurement comes as it revealed double-digit increases to both profits and turnover.

Total profit before members’ remuneration climbed an impressive 22% to £93 million, while turnover hit £225 million — a 10% uptick on the previous year. The results were impacted by costs associated with the planned but later abandoned stock exchange floatation, as well as the tie-up with London law firm Taylor Vinters.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Commenting on the results, chief financial officer Matt Hotson said:

“Our goal is create long term value — for our clients, our people and the society in which we operate. PEP is not a metric which is helpful in this context nor is it useful for a business like ours with a diversified offering of legal and non-legal services.”

Managing partner James Libson added: “This was a strong performance and shows the resilience of our business in a tough trading period. We will continue to deliver on the strategy outlined on our 10-year vision, recognising that success in the current environment — with all of its complex challenges and transformative opportunities — calls for strategic discipline alongside agile decision making and an appetite for innovation.”

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

3 Comments

Anonymous

I’ve got a good PEP. You don’t know her, she goes to another school.

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Jim

Completely agree. There’s some firms who report a huge PEP but less than 20% of their partnership are equity partners. And then the equity spread can be so wide that the actual PEP figure is entirely meaningless. Like the lowest might be £200k and the highest £2m, there might be a handful of partners within those brackets, and the PEP will be reported as something like £600k. It’s completely pointless!

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Jim

Fieldfisher is the best example of this. Small equity partnership, most of whom take home less than £500k, but the managing partner takes £4m+ so they report their PEP as £1,050,000.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Mishcon de Reya is hiring an ‘engineer’ to explore how its lawyers can use ChatGPT

Hot new lawtech role 🔥

Feb 16 2023 8:35am
1
news

Mishcon records 86% autumn trainee retention rate

24 out of 28 rookies take NQ roles

Jul 3 2023 12:02pm
1
news

Mishcon to host ‘in conversation’ with Matt Hancock

No appearance fee for former health sec, London firm confirms

Feb 10 2023 10:56am
1