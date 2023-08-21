Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Private equity lawyers are taught to eat what they kill [Financial Times] (£)

Lucy Letby’s refusal to appear in court sparks renewed calls for change to law [Sky News]

Mr Justice Goss: Lucy Letby judge is used to making big decisions [The Guardian]

Parents of babies murdered by Lucy Letby could receive less than £13,000 in compensation [Mail Online]

Son-in-law of late Russian oligarch sues Revolut in ‘debanking’ row [Telegraph] (£)

How barrister who sparked row over walking on the lawn at Cambridge Uni and urged women to pass their surnames on to their kids once went viral with LinkedIn post accusing fellow lawyer of sexism after he called her ‘stunning’ [Mail Online]

Queen of Hollywood Divorces – Meet the power-lawyer fighting Costner and Britney splits [Express]

Israeli embassy officials attempted to influence UK court cases, documents suggest [The Guardian]

“You can always go in-house at another company after you qualify (many of them will take you if your experience is in a similar area as I went in-house from PP in a field that was only peripheral to the area of finance that I qualified in)…” [Legal Cheek comments]

