Monday morning round-up

Law firms become latest battleground in US diversity fight [Financial Times] (£)

LGBT prison staff guide helps criminals ‘shirk their legal responsibilities’ [The Telegraph] (£)

Family courts: Mothers dying after ‘abusers’ claim access to children [BBC News]

Ministers consider changing the law to force rapists to serve full sentences in prison as part of crime crackdown to end possibility of early release [Mail Online]

‘We don’t need police’: the New Forest village taking the law into its own hands [The Guardian]

Tesco boss calls for change in law after rise in abuse of staff [Evening Standard]

NI barrister ‘moved to tears’ by reader reaction to his story of triumph in face of ADHD [Belfast Telegraph]

I’m 62 and the ‘fittest lawyer on the planet’ – I’m in better shape now than I was in my 30s [The Sun]

“Ince training contract offer holder here. No clue what they’re going to do with us. Heard basically nothing back from HR and recruitment. A formal email explaining everything to us would be nice!” [Legal Cheek comments]

