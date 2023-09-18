Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

‘Project Springsteen’: how law firm Paul Weiss raided rival Kirkland in London push [Financial Times] (£)

Court of appeal judge praises ‘jolly useful’ ChatGPT after asking it for legal summary [Guardian]

Lawyer who claimed Keir Starmer was ‘average’ named chief prosecutor [Times] (£)

Preston magistrates’ court closes after RAAC discovered in roof [Telegraph] (£)

Bullying lawyers target internet users who post negative reviews online with SLAPPs [Independent]

Chris Packham: Is It Time to Break the Law? review — debating desperate measures to raise the climate alarm [Financial Times] (£)

Charity warns Alex Chalk to act over legal aid for immigration and asylum [Guardian]

Judge calls on Suella Braverman to intervene as war hero Gurkha is told daughter cannot join him in UK [Telegraph] (£)

Sepsis: Lawyer hopes to raise awareness after four-time battle [BBC News]

“I had to resit an LPC exam and I have turned out alright. Just make sure you pass the resit and life goes on.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Events this week:

What does a world of difference look like? With Slaughter and May [Apply Now]

Life as a global finance lawyer — with Weil [Apply Now]

Meet our lawyers working internationally — with Allen & Overy [Apply Now]