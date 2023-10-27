Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Helena Kennedy had hoped the world would be in a better place by now [Prospect]
Black History Month: ‘Saluting our Sisters’ in law [Legal Cheek]
Proportionality is an incomplete legal concept [The Law and Policy Blog]
JRV v BRG, Injunction to prevent details of affair being disclosed in blackmail case [Informm Blog]
Does the Met know what jihad means? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
The law of armed conflict [A Lawyer Writes]
The limits of academic freedom [The Critic]
Lights, camera, carbon: The legal state of celebrity carbon footprints [Legal Cheek Journal]
Lessons learnt: The black belt barrister [Counsel]
Social Platforms and Their User Terms: Complex, Long, and Rather Adversarial [Oxford Business Law Blog]
The Birkenstock pattern mark saga continues [IPKat]
