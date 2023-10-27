PostsRound-up

Best of the blogs

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Helena Kennedy had hoped the world would be in a better place by now [Prospect]

Black History Month: ‘Saluting our Sisters’ in law [Legal Cheek]

Proportionality is an incomplete legal concept [The Law and Policy Blog]

JRV v BRG, Injunction to prevent details of affair being disclosed in blackmail case [Informm Blog]

Does the Met know what jihad means? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

The law of armed conflict [A Lawyer Writes]

The limits of academic freedom [The Critic]

Lights, camera, carbon: The legal state of celebrity carbon footprints [Legal Cheek Journal]

Lessons learnt: The black belt barrister [Counsel]

Social Platforms and Their User Terms: Complex, Long, and Rather Adversarial [Oxford Business Law Blog]

The Birkenstock pattern mark saga continues [IPKat]

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Revealed: Law firms’ average start and finish times 2024

Exclusive research shows dip in working hours compared to previous year

1 day ago
23
news

Shadow Attorney General backs solicitor apprenticeships as City firms continue to embrace TC alternative

Backing comes as Labour pledge levy overhaul

1 day ago
news

Black History Month: ‘Saluting our Sisters’ in law

Meet the pioneering Black women lawyers creating a more inclusive and equitable profession

1 day ago