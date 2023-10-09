Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

US law firms ask staff to spend more time in the office [Financial Times] (£)

Rwanda Supreme Court showdown: What do we know? [BBC News]

Your firm’s lawyer should speak and think just like you [Times] (£)

Boris Johnson’s barrister ex-wife to become Labour’s ‘whistleblowing tsar’ for women [Evening Standard]

Alex Salmond’s lawyer suspended for naming client’s accusers on train [The Guardian]

‘I’m a lawyer – this is why police are taking so long to solve the Sycamore tree felling’ [Express]

Andy Parsons: ‘I was sacked by a law firm for sneaking off to the BBC’ [The Telegraph] (£)

Sarah Sunny: How India’s first deaf lawyer made history in Supreme Court [BBC News]

How I went from finance lawyer to professional forager for top restaurants [The Guardian]

Portugal marks first royal wedding in 25 years! Infanta Maria Francisca, 26, and her lawyer beau tie the knot in lavish ceremony at the Palace of Mafra [Mail Online]

“Why is it that solicitors appear to be subject to far more stringent (at least on the junior level) oversight and regulation than barristers and the judiciary?” [Legal Cheek comments]

