Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Law firms under pressure to make more women partners [Financial Times] (£)

Is Israel’s response to Hamas’s attacks justified under international law? [The Telegraph] (£)

UK Lawyers urge government to ‘uphold rule of law’ in Gaza conflict [Jurist]

Just Stop Oil activists to hear judge’s ruling on M25 protests [Independent]

Artificial Intelligence, ready to become a legal entity [Medium]

Lawyer Wayne Barnes keeps his cool in bruising Rugby World Cup final [Rugby Pass]

Trump says he has $100M in legal fees amid cascade of court battles [The Hill]

Suits’ Worst Message About Lawyers Is Secretly Why The Show Remains So Popular 12 Years Later [Screen Rant]

“In my years of experience being a lawyer, there’s only one way to get your “mojo” back, and regain your love of life: quit being a lawyer. Done.” [Legal Cheek comments]

