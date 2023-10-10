10 TikToks which perfectly summarise law school life

Freshers take note
For those entering their first year of strolling around campus holding a contract textbook and interjecting legal trivia and random 18th century cases into every conversation (no matter how irrelevant, and in spite of your friends constantly rolling their eyes), welcome!
And for those of you who have already converted your personality into “law student”, and have been dishing out impromptu and unwanted legal advice and knowledge for a while, greetings again.
Whoever you are, whatever stage you may be at, the following 10 TikToks will be relatable to you now, or failing that, five minutes after you’re given some equity & trusts reading.
And so it begins…
@legalcheek I can feel the stress in the air #CapCut #lawyer #lawschool #lawstudent #lawyersoftiktok #fyp ♬ original sound – legalcheek
Landing in trouble
@legalcheek Uh oh! #landlaw #lawschool #lawschoolkdrama ♬ original sound – legalcheek
Outright unconscionable
@legalcheek Gotta be prepared 🙃 #CapCut #lawstudent #lawschool #lawyersoftiktok #fyp ♬ original sound – legalcheek
We all know that person…
@legalcheek Britney is back 😎 #law #student #corporate #jokes #meme ♬ original sound – legalcheek
You know who you are <3
@legalcheek I like to keep everyone on their toes 😌 #CapCut #lawyer #lawstudent #lawschool #lawyersoftiktok ♬ original sound – legalcheek
*starts crying*
@legalcheek 🥲🥲🥲 #law #student #uni #jokes #fyp ♬ original sound – legalcheek
If in doubt, block it out
@legalcheek ✨Extra points✨ if you read their own textbooks #lawyer #uni #survival #lawschool #lawstudent #fyp #trending ♬ original sound – legalcheek
But that’s why we signed up in the first place? *cries again*
@legalcheek Isn’t that what law school’s all about??! #law #lawyer #lawstudent #lawschool #lawyersoftiktok #fyp #pedropascal ♬ original sound – legalcheek
Does anyone have any questions?
@legalcheek At least I turned up, I guess 🥴 #CapCut #lawyer #lawstudent #lawschool #lawyersoftiktok #fyp ♬ original sound – legalcheek
And if you do make it…
@legalcheek Tough love 🙃 #corporatelaw #lawyer #jokes #fyp #trending #fypage ♬ original sound – legalcheek
