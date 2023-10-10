PostsFeature

10 TikToks which perfectly summarise law school life

By Rhys Duncan on

Freshers take note


For those entering their first year of strolling around campus holding a contract textbook and interjecting legal trivia and random 18th century cases into every conversation (no matter how irrelevant, and in spite of your friends constantly rolling their eyes), welcome!

And for those of you who have already converted your personality into “law student”, and have been dishing out impromptu and unwanted legal advice and knowledge for a while, greetings again.

Whoever you are, whatever stage you may be at, the following 10 TikToks will be relatable to you now, or failing that, five minutes after you’re given some equity & trusts reading.

And so it begins…

@legalcheek I can feel the stress in the air #CapCut #lawyer #lawschool #lawstudent #lawyersoftiktok #fyp ♬ original sound – legalcheek

Landing in trouble

@legalcheek Uh oh! #landlaw #lawschool #lawschoolkdrama ♬ original sound – legalcheek

Outright unconscionable

@legalcheek Gotta be prepared 🙃 #CapCut #lawstudent #lawschool #lawyersoftiktok #fyp ♬ original sound – legalcheek

We all know that person…

@legalcheek Britney is back 😎 #law #student #corporate #jokes #meme ♬ original sound – legalcheek

You know who you are <3

@legalcheek I like to keep everyone on their toes 😌 #CapCut #lawyer #lawstudent #lawschool #lawyersoftiktok ♬ original sound – legalcheek

*starts crying*

@legalcheek 🥲🥲🥲 #law #student #uni #jokes #fyp ♬ original sound – legalcheek

If in doubt, block it out

@legalcheek ✨Extra points✨ if you read their own textbooks #lawyer #uni #survival #lawschool #lawstudent #fyp #trending ♬ original sound – legalcheek

But that’s why we signed up in the first place? *cries again*

@legalcheek Isn’t that what law school’s all about??! #law #lawyer #lawstudent #lawschool #lawyersoftiktok #fyp #pedropascal ♬ original sound – legalcheek

Does anyone have any questions?

@legalcheek At least I turned up, I guess 🥴 #CapCut #lawyer #lawstudent #lawschool #lawyersoftiktok #fyp ♬ original sound – legalcheek

And if you do make it…

@legalcheek Tough love 🙃 #corporatelaw #lawyer #jokes #fyp #trending #fypage ♬ original sound – legalcheek

