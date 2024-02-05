Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

England’s former director of public prosecutions joins US law firm [Financial Times] (£)

Stonewall-approved law firm accused of hypocrisy for opening Saudi Arabia office [Telegraph] (£)

Crime victims die while waiting for justice as England and Wales legal system ‘on its knees’ [The Guardian]

Ex-Clifford Chance lawyer acquitted in FCA insider trading trial [Financial Times] (£)

Scottish prison boss says ‘we can’t take any more’ [BBC]

Armed police desert Met after officer charged in Chris Kaba case [The Times] (£)

Donald Tusk’s government moves ahead with plans to sack Poland’s top court judges [Financial Times] (£)

Labour plans to extend equal pay rights to black, Asian and minority ethnic staff [The Guardian]

Offenders to face jail over protests on war memorials [The Times] (£)

Jeremy Hunt authorises OBR review of ‘tourist tax’ [Financial Times] (£)

“Can someone explain why salaries are continuing to rise if there are fewer roles/a market slowdown? TBF the last time I studied economics was A level but this doesn’t seem to stack up.” [Legal Cheek comments]

