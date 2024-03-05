A&O Shearman confirms post-merger leaders

PostsNews

Allen & Overy (A&O) and Shearman & Sterling have confirmed the names of the lawyers who will assume the top post-merger leadership roles.

It was confirmed late last week that Khalid Garousha has been elected as senior partner of A&O Shearman and Hervé Ekué has been elected as managing partner.

Abu Dhabi-based lawyer Garousha has been A&O’s interim global managing partner since July 2023 while Ekué currently heads up the Magic Circle player’s Paris office.

The 2024 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Meanwhile, Shearman senior partner Adam Hakki has been appointed co-chair of the global A&O Shearman board and executive committee, as well as chair of the firm’s US business.

Shearman’s global managing partner, Doreen Lilienfeld, will serve as a co-managing partner of the US business.

The appointments will take effect on 1 May with more leadership announcements expected in due course.

A&O and Shearman first went public with their intentions to merge in May 2023, with more than 99% of partners going on to vote in favour of the move. The combination, set to complete in May of this year, will create a new legal giant with 3,950 lawyers, including 800 partners, across 48 offices and approximately £2.8 billion in combined revenues.

