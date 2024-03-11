Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



City law firms offer staff autism tests to combat NHS backlogs [Telegraph] (£)

Prisons could run out of space by March, justice secretary warns [The Times] (£)

Crown Prosecution Service lawyers trivialise teen sexual abuse, report says [The Guardian]

The City lawyers working themselves to death [Telegraph] (£)

Top chef jailed for serving raw clams infected with norovirus [The Times] (£)

UK lawyer to oversee ICC investigation into alleged war crimes in Palestinian territories [The Guardian]

Robert Downey Jr wins first Oscar and thanks lawyer of 40 years for bailing him out of jail [Mirror]

NatWest hires City law firm as it tools up for Nigel Farage battle [The Telegraph] (£)

The lawyer who quit his career to build Lego — and made a fortune [The Times] (£)

“‘He started suggesting legal argument that we should start running’. I don’t think this is intended to be taken as a compliment.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Events this week:

