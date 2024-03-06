The must-follow lawfluencers for 2024

Spice up your feed with these social media pros
‘Lawfluencers’ are bringing the law to the people. Whether it’s application tips or days-in-the-life Reels, these online stars are taking legal socials by storm.
To help refresh and brighten up your scrolling sessions, we’ve picked out a selection of the lawfluencers creating unique and original legal content on social media in 2024.
Check out the full list below 🤳👇
Mary-Grace Olu
Bio: LSE grad and Clifford Chance trainee Mary-Grace Olu shares hilarious satirical TikToks of uni students across the UK alongside tips for law students and aspiring solicitors.
Platform: TikTok
Username: @marygraceolu
Follower count: 93.2K
Mia Siddique
Bio: Solicitor at Womble Bond Dickinson, Mia Siddique shares everything from her day-in-the-life as a corporate lawyer to commercial awareness and careers tips.
Platform: Instagram, TikTok
Username: @legallypossible (Insta), @legallypossible (TikTok)
Follower count: 17.2K (Insta), 15.3K (TikTok)
Ali Obeid
Bio: White & Case trainee Ali Obeid regularly vlogs about his life and shares tips on university applications as well as productivity hacks.
Platform: TikTok, YouTube
Username: @aliobeid_1 (TikTok), @AliObeid_1 (YouTube)
Follower count: 145.3k (TikTok), 16.6K (YouTube)
Charly-Travis Brennan
Bio: Up and coming on the TikTok scene is Charly-Travis Brennan, a trainee at Irwin Mitchell. He shares his key tips on getting a training contract, tackling applications and commercial awareness.
Platform: TikTok
Username: @ctbrennlaw
Follower count: 5.1K
Amelia Platton
Bio: Trainee at Clifford Chance, Amelia takes to Instagram (and TikTok) to share her experiences as a neurodivergent person entering the world of corporate law. As an autistic and dispraxic trainee, her platform, the ND Lawyer Project, provides everything from her personal experiences as a neurodivergent trainee to widening awareness of neurodivergence in the legal profession.
Platform: Instagram, TikTok
Username: @ndlawyerproject (Insta), @ndlawyerproject (TikTok)
Follower count: 20.1K (Insta), 2K (TikTok)
Maab Saifeldin
Bio: Maab Saifeldin, an in-house trainee solicitor and a black practising Muslim, uses her Instagram page to capture her legal journey. She gives aspiring solicitors her advice on topics such as emotional resilience, mental health, and being underrepresented in the legal sector.
Platform: Instagram
Username: @lifewithmaab
Follower count: 11.6K
Megan Hulme
Bio: Mishcon de Reya solicitor Megan Hulme provides free advice and application tips for those aiming to get a training contract in the UK.
Platform: Instagram
Username: @itsallhearsay
Follower count: 11.2K
Vera Mayzel
Bio: A trainee at Hogan Lovells, Vera Mayzel takes to Instagram to share aesthetic POV reels interspersed with case studies on different practice areas.
Platform: Instagram
Username: @legallyvera
Follower count: 23.7K
Farzana Abdullah
Bio: Founder of the Muslim Lawyers Hub and trainee at Clyde & Co, Farzana Abdullah takes to Instagram and LinkedIn to share current legal trends, application deadlines and how to conquer revision as a law student.
Platform: LinkedIn, Instagram
Username: Farzana Abdullah (LinkedIn), @muslimlawyershub (Insta)
Follower count: 4.5K (LinkedIn), 3.4K (Insta)
‘That corporate lawyer’
Bio: This corporate TikTok’er — real name Henry Nelson-Case — is best known for his light-hearted posts about legal life. A much needed laugh for exhausted lawyers everywhere.
Platform: TikTok
Username: @thatcorporatelawyer
Follower count: 84.4K
Liam Porritt
Bio: Clifford Chance lawyer and vlogger Liam Porritt uses his YouTube channel to provide lifestyle hacks, careers advice and productivity tips.
Platform: YouTube
Username: @liam.porritt
Follower count: 246K
Paul Gascoyne
Bio: Senior recruitment manager at Shearman & Sterling, Paul Gascoyne is fast becoming a LinkedInfluencer, using his LinkedIn platform to share useful application tips for aspiring lawyers.
Platform: LinkedIn
Username: Paul Gascoyne
Follower count: 12.5K
Annabel Field
Bio: Up and coming TikTok sensation, Annabel Field, ingeniously takes to the platform to provide hilarious clips of her acting out case law. Very useful content for those wanting a quick giggle whilst doing their law revision!
Platform: TikTok
Username: @annabek
Follower count: 10.6k
Tomas McCabe
Bio: Future pupil barrister at Hailsham Chambers, heads to his own virtual newsroom on TikTok to give his audience the downlow on the latest headlines. His most watched clip sees him analyse whether Ross and Rachel from Friends were really on a break.
Platform: TikTok
Username: @imtomasmccabe
Follower count: 127.1K
