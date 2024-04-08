A&O and Shearman go LinkedIn official

Merger goes live next month



Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling have joined forces on LinkedIn in preparation of the new firm’s official launch next month.

Plans for the tie-up between the duo were first announced in May 2023. Jump forward to October, and 99% of partners confirmed their approval of the merger, with a launch date of 1 May 2024.

Since that vote the outfits have published plans for their existing London and New York HQs and the new senior leaders of the joint firm, named A&O Shearman.

In a further step ahead of its launch in just under a month, the new legal giant has taken to LinkedIn, leading with its new green branding and logo.

“A&O Shearman will transform the way law is practiced to deliver unparalleled results for our clients’ most complex matters — everywhere in the world.​” The new ‘about’ section reads. “​We will be a law firm at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business: energy transition, life sciences, technology, private capital, finance and beyond.​”

The marriage will create a global mega-firm with nearly 4,000 lawyers, 800 partners, 48 offices, and a combined revenue of £2.8 billion.

Whilst A&O recruit 80 trainees each year, with Shearman recruiting 12 or so annually in London, it’s not yet known what the total will be after the merger is complete.