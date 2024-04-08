A&O and Shearman go LinkedIn official

Merger goes live next month
Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling have joined forces on LinkedIn in preparation of the new firm’s official launch next month.
Plans for the tie-up between the duo were first announced in May 2023. Jump forward to October, and 99% of partners confirmed their approval of the merger, with a launch date of 1 May 2024.
Since that vote the outfits have published plans for their existing London and New York HQs and the new senior leaders of the joint firm, named A&O Shearman.
In a further step ahead of its launch in just under a month, the new legal giant has taken to LinkedIn, leading with its new green branding and logo.
“A&O Shearman will transform the way law is practiced to deliver unparalleled results for our clients’ most complex matters — everywhere in the world.” The new ‘about’ section reads. “We will be a law firm at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business: energy transition, life sciences, technology, private capital, finance and beyond.”
The marriage will create a global mega-firm with nearly 4,000 lawyers, 800 partners, 48 offices, and a combined revenue of £2.8 billion.
Whilst A&O recruit 80 trainees each year, with Shearman recruiting 12 or so annually in London, it’s not yet known what the total will be after the merger is complete.
Join the conversation