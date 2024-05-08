Law students embrace ‘Of Course’ TikTok trend

It didn’t take long…



If you don’t know about TikTok’s viral ‘Of Course’ trend by now, then you’ve clearly been living under a rock. The online trend has quickly become a social media sensation, inviting users to share light-hearted stereotypes about their professions or identities, and recently law students have joined in on LawTok.

If you’ve ever pulled an all-nighter fuelled by caffeine or found yourself glued to your textbooks in the library, you’ll definitely relate to these TikToks.

In this TikTok video, four law students express the joys of studying law including drinking coffee more than they drink water. Another let us know just how precious time is as there is no time to do much else, besides study. After all, you can have a break and get your steps when you’re walking to the law library.

Many commented to agree to the trend with one particular student saying: “barely going outside & studying on a weekend is so real.” I think it’s fair to say law students won’t be getting much sun this summer.

Another commented that she became “immune to caffeine during law school.” And said she would have four shots of “espresso on ice” to replace her three square meals.

Another law student commented that she drank five red bulls and was still able to get some shut eye.

Another relatable struggle in the video is the strain all that reading has on your eyes, leading most law students to take out an eye prescription, including those that started law school with “20/20 vision”.

In the comments, a fellow law student admitted she was “basically blind” as a result of staring at small texts and screens for 10 hours at a time. She added that this is made worse if the lighting in your law library isn’t great.

Another student shared that he had never worn glasses before law school and now has to wear an eye patch due to how much law school has done “a number” on him. Someone in the comments advised law students to use “blue block glasses” which are designed to eliminate eye strain and improve deep sleep.

This trend has even caught the attention of Hogan Lovells‘ graduate recruitment team.

They joke: “we’re Hogan Lovells trainees, of course we play table tennis on our lunch break!”

Other law students at the University of Westminster joke about “always dressing in black and white”, “looking like a secret agent” and “already being busy in first year”:

Christianah Babajide is a visiting lecturer at The City Law School. She can be found on LinkedIn and her Instagram handle is @christianahb_.