Pinsents raises NQ lawyer salaries to £97k

£63k in regions



Pinsent Masons has become the latest major law firm to raise salaries for its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers, increasing rates in London to £97,000.

Junior lawyer salaries previously stood at £92,000, meaning today’s increase of £5,000 represents a 5% rise.

The firm’s regional NQs have also been handed a modest rise of 3%, from £61,000 to £63,000.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2024 shows the new rate puts Pinsents’ London lot £2k ahead of their counterparts at Addleshaw Goddard, Bird & Bird and Dentons (£95,000), and £3k behind those at DLA Piper, Squire Patton Boggs and Taylor Wessing (£100,000).

Pinsents recruits around 70 trainees each year on a starting salary of £47,000 in London and £30,500 elsewhere.

Yesterday, Legal Cheek reported that Clifford Chance has followed Freshfields and Linklaters in raising NQ rates to £150,000.