TikTok law student shows City law firm vac scheme from the inside

A law student has created a social media diary of her time on summer vacation schemes taking viewers through everything that goes down.

Abi Cooper, well-known among fellow law students for documenting her legal journey at the University of Bristol, is now offering an insight into life on City vac schemes. The popular TikToker takes her audience through what a realistic ‘day in the life’ looks like whilst on the hunt for a training contract.

Viewers can see a breakdown of a typical day in her vacation scheme diaries series:

Also on offer is fashion advice for those entering the corporate world:

As well as some tips and tricks for students looking to make the most of the next vac scheme application season:

The new content comes after Cooper, who has over 12,000 TikTok followers, documented her efforts to secure vacation schemes earlier this year, talking about everything from assessment centres and video interviews to rejection.