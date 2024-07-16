Linklaters takes top spot in latest Stonewall rankings 

12 law firms recognised for D&I efforts



A raft of law firms have been recognised for their efforts in promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace, with Linklaters taking the top spot in Stonewall’s latest rankings.

The top 100 list is created using the charity’s ‘Workplace Equality Index’, a voluntary benchmarking tool that assesses entrants on criteria such as training, staff engagement, policies, and leadership. It also helps organisations identify steps to build a more equitable workplace.

This year, Magic Circle law firm Linklaters secured number one spot, with De Montfort University and HSBC UK taking second and third places, respectively. Links has appeared in the top 100 for six years running and secured ninth position on lat year’s list.

“We’re thrilled to be recognised as the top employer in this year’s Stonewall Top 100 Employers list,” said Angela Ogilvie, Linklaters’ chief HR officer and executive committee LGBTQIA+ champion. “Our people are the key to our success, and this ranking really highlights the inclusive and supportive environment we’ve built.”

“Here, diversity is more than just supported—it’s celebrated, sparking innovation and helping us better serve our clients and our community,” Ogilvie added.

Other law firms on Stonewall’s list, in alphabetical order, are: Charles Russell Speechlys, Clifford Chance, Eversheds Sutherland, Gateley, Irwin Mitchell, Osborne Clarke, Penningtons Manches Cooper, RPC, Shepherd and Wedderburn, Slaughter and May and Womble Bond Dickinson.

The profession’s regulator, the SRA, also made this year’s list, which you can view in full here.