Monday morning round-up  

Rioting student ‘destroyed’ chance of becoming lawyer [BBC]

Successful lawyer caught drink driving by police who repeatedly pulled over his £60,000 Audi after 56-year-old was reported to the authorities by his stepdaughter [Daily Mail]

‘I was a barrister – now I’m a champion gravy wrestler’ [Independent]

UK parliament set for busy autumn as summer recess ends [The Financial Times] (£)

X goes offline in Brazil after Elon Musk’s refusal to comply with local laws [The Guardian]

Graduate recruiter attacks Rayner’s right to switch off policy in LinkedIn rant [The Telegraph] (£)

Publishers and authors sue over Florida book ban law [BBC]

Grenfell families’ lawyer: All these inquiries are blighted by lies [The Times] (£)

ICC top lawyer could face inquiry by regulator in England over Israel charges [The Telegraph] (£)

American law firm to close London office [The Times] (£)

“Treat the SQE as you would university, many people take up part time jobs to supplement income. It is only 1 year of working part-time and simultaneously studying the SQE, this in my view is a better long-term decision than taking out a masters loan- which are currently are subject to c.8% interest rates which massively takes away your net pay at EOM in addition to your undergraduate loans.” [Legal Cheek comments]

