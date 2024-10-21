Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Top UK law firms raise hourly rates by 40% in 5 years [Financial Times] (£)

Former top judge demands help for prisoners ‘left to rot’ under ‘morally wrong’ indefinite jail terms [Independent]

Online safety laws ‘pose substantial risks to our economy’ [The Telegraph] (£)

Assisted dying: how could the law change in England and Wales? [Tortoise Media]

Controversial ICC lawyer who sought arrest warrant against Netanyahu outraged President Biden [Mail Online]

How AI is removing legal obstacles that slow down business [Financial Times] (£)

New law could see concert ticket prices being limited [Metro]

The futility of Martyn’s Law [The Spectator]

Simon Mullings obituary [The Guardian]

Mozambique opposition lawyer and party official shot dead [BBC News]

“The issue is that candidates are not up to the standard required to pass the examination. Thankfully, we finally have a qualifying test that discriminates on MERIT. Being a lawyer requires considerable knowledge and analytical skills, upon which the lives of real people depend. Those who are not competent enough to pass a slightly challenging set of tests must NOT be allowed to practise.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Events this week 📅

Wednesday: AI and the future of legal practice — with Norton Rose Fulbright [Apply Now]

Thursday: The Legal Cheek Commercial Awareness Academy: Introduction to Venture Capital — with Cooley [Apply Now]

Thursday: How to join a legal tech graduate scheme — with A&O Shearman, Eversheds Sutherland and Macfarlanes [Apply Now]

Thursday: In-person workshops and networking in Bristol 2024 — with Burges Salmon, RPC, TLT and ULaw [Apply Now]