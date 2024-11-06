Ex-City lawyer Robert Jenrick appointed shadow justice secretary  

Accepts new role after missing out on Tory Party leadership

Former City lawyer Robert Jenrick has been appointed as the new shadow justice secretary in the senior team of his former Conservative leadership rival, Kemi Badenoch.

Robert Jenrick, the MP for Newark, aimed for the top role within the Tory party but lost to Badenoch by just over 12,000 votes.

Jenrick completed a degree in history at Cambridge before studying political science at the University of Pennsylvania. He then transitioned to law, completing a conversion course at The College of Law, now The University of Law, followed by the Legal Practice Course at BPP Law School in 2006.

The MP went on to train and work in the London office of the US firm Skadden, and later had a stint at Sullivan & Cromwell. He is said to have met his wife, Michal Berkner, a prominent M&A partner at McDermott Will & Emery’s London office, during his time as a corporate lawyer.

Jenrick became the MP for Newark in 2014 and later served as a parliamentary private secretary to then-justice secretary Michael Gove.