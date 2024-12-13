Legal gift guide: what to get the lawyer in your life this Christmas

It’s giving… season 💁♀️
With the festive season fast approaching, there is no time like the present to start shopping around for the perfect gift for the lawyers and law students in your life. We’ve started our Christmas shopping early this year and we are pleased to present you with 10 perfect gifts for your legal loved ones that don’t break the bank!
For the caffeine-aholic
For that lawyer in your life who can’t function without that caffeine fix, gift this handy mug emblazoned with some sage words of legal advice.
For the procrastinator
We’ve all been there. Gift your favourite law student the perfect notepad for when they’re just having one of those days.
£17.10 for a four-pack on Amazon
For the student who smells of success
They’re acing their exams; they’re sending off the applications – all they’re missing is a desktop scented candle so they can smell their own potential.
For the Denning enthusiast
Who doesn’t love the people’s judge? Aspiring justices and humble admirers alike can pay tribute to a true legal powerhouse with this ceremonial candle.
For the aspiring Elle Woods
She’s fierce, she’s fabulous, we all want to be her. Give the gift of inspiration with a print which should sit pride of place on any law student’s wall.
For the fearsome litigator
Who said lawyers are argumentative? For the budding disputes lawyer who drinks the tears of their enemies.
For the SQE survivor
Smart and stylish.
For the SQE candidate
No one said life as a law student would be easy! For that frustrated future lawyer who just needs to let it all out…
For the Swiftie-turning-solicitor
The chances of securing a training contract might feel like one in a million, but they got tickets to the Era’s Tour! This stylish tote will remind your favourite budding lawyer to “Shake it off” when times get tough.
For the all-nighter addict
Whether you’re late-night cramming or coping with City firm hours, you never know when you might need a power nap. This Christmas, make sure your dearest aspiring lawyers are well prepared by gifting them this handy travel pillow.
Happy shopping!
