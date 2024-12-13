Legal gift guide: what to get the lawyer in your life this Christmas

It’s giving… season 💁‍♀️



With the festive season fast approaching, there is no time like the present to start shopping around for the perfect gift for the lawyers and law students in your life. We’ve started our Christmas shopping early this year and we are pleased to present you with 10 perfect gifts for your legal loved ones that don’t break the bank!

For the caffeine-aholic

For that lawyer in your life who can’t function without that caffeine fix, gift this handy mug emblazoned with some sage words of legal advice.

£14.97 on Etsy

For the procrastinator

We’ve all been there. Gift your favourite law student the perfect notepad for when they’re just having one of those days.

£17.10 for a four-pack on Amazon

For the student who smells of success

They’re acing their exams; they’re sending off the applications – all they’re missing is a desktop scented candle so they can smell their own potential.

£4.98 on Etsy

For the Denning enthusiast

Who doesn’t love the people’s judge? Aspiring justices and humble admirers alike can pay tribute to a true legal powerhouse with this ceremonial candle.

£11.99 on Etsy

For the aspiring Elle Woods

She’s fierce, she’s fabulous, we all want to be her. Give the gift of inspiration with a print which should sit pride of place on any law student’s wall.

£6.99 on Etsy

For the fearsome litigator

Who said lawyers are argumentative? For the budding disputes lawyer who drinks the tears of their enemies.

£8.00 on Etsy

For the SQE survivor

Smart and stylish.

£23.95 on Etsy

For the SQE candidate

No one said life as a law student would be easy! For that frustrated future lawyer who just needs to let it all out…

£15.00 on Prezzybox

For the Swiftie-turning-solicitor

The chances of securing a training contract might feel like one in a million, but they got tickets to the Era’s Tour! This stylish tote will remind your favourite budding lawyer to “Shake it off” when times get tough.

£15.94 on Etsy

For the all-nighter addict

Whether you’re late-night cramming or coping with City firm hours, you never know when you might need a power nap. This Christmas, make sure your dearest aspiring lawyers are well prepared by gifting them this handy travel pillow.

£9.99 on Amazon

Happy shopping!