Legal market predictions for 2025

The Legal Cheek team speculate on what 2025 will bring the legal profession — listen now 🎙️

How many trainees will firms be taking on? How will AI affect junior lawyers? Will salaries keep rising? Are more US-UK mergers in the post?

The Legal Cheek podcast returns this week as publisher Alex Aldridge and writer Lydia Fontes discuss what the legal market looks like going into 2025 and some changes we might see in the New Year. We cover training contract numbers, retention rates, diversity in recruitment, NQ salaries, AI and more.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.