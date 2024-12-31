PostsNews

Legal market predictions for 2025

Avatar photo

By Lydia Fontes on

The Legal Cheek team speculate on what 2025 will bring the legal profession — listen now 🎙️

How many trainees will firms be taking on? How will AI affect junior lawyers? Will salaries keep rising? Are more US-UK mergers in the post?

The Legal Cheek podcast returns this week as publisher Alex Aldridge and writer Lydia Fontes discuss what the legal market looks like going into 2025 and some changes we might see in the New Year. We cover training contract numbers, retention rates, diversity in recruitment, NQ salaries, AI and more.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Podcast: Three legal stories you need to know about

Potential funding cuts to solicitor apprenticeships, transatlantic mergers, and the criminal bar exodus -- listen now 🎙️

Dec 2 2024 7:48am
1
news

Charlotte Proudman’s incredible David v Goliath win

The Legal Cheek team discusses the big legal news stories of last week -- listen now 🎙️

Dec 16 2024 8:31am
2
Salaries
news

Do junior lawyers care too much about money?

Sky-high salaries for newly qualified solicitors, problems with the SQE and £44 billion turnover for the UK's legal services sector -- listen now 🎙️

Dec 11 2024 9:26am
16