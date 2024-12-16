PostsPodcast

Podcast: Proudman beats BSB, Sidhu misconduct and the eye-watering earnings of commercial barristers

By Lydia Fontes on

The Legal Cheek team discusses three big bar stories — listen now 🎙️


The Legal Cheek podcast returns this week as publisher Alex Aldridge and writer Lydia Fontes discuss three stories which have made the legal press this week. We break down the facts and explain why these stories matter to the legal industry, keeping you up to date on the issues lawyers are talking about.

This week’s episode covers the charges of professional misconduct brought against Dr Charlotte Proudman by the Bar Standards Board and how this feminist barrister came out on top. Next up, we discuss the findings against Jo Sidhu KC by the Bar Tribunals & Adjudication Service for “inappropriate and unwanted” behaviour. Lastly, we talk about the hefty earnings racked up by some junior barristers which have made headlines this week, explaining what these numbers mean and comparing them to the salaries of their solicitor counterparts at top-paying firms.

