Ex-Lord Chancellor Alex Chalk joins Jones Day

Partner in the firm’s global disputes practice

The former Lord Chancellor Alex Chalk has been hired by Jones Day as a partner in the US firm’s London office.

Jones Day announced Chalk has rejoined the legal industry as partner in its global dispute practice.

The former Conservative MP for Cheltenham was appointed Lord Chancellor in April 2023 but lost his seat during the 2024 general election which saw Labour take the keys to No. 10.

The Oxford Uni history grad held a number of other key government roles including Minister of State, HM Solicitor General and Secretary of State for Justice.

Chalk studied history at Oxford before completing a law conversion course at City University, London. He then built a successful career as a prosecutor before transitioning into politics. After leaving politics, he joined London chambers 6KBW, where he was a member until joining Jones Day.

On his career move, Chalk said:

“I am excited to join the exceptional team at Jones Day, where the emphasis on teamwork, collaboration, and commitment to worldwide client service seems to me to be second to none.”

Partner-in-charge of Jones Day’s London Office, John Phillips, added: “Alex’s profound legal acumen will significantly enhance our already formidable team of disputes and investigations lawyers. Alex’s addition underscores our commitment to providing exceptional legal services to our clients in the UK and globally.”

This move echoes the career shift of another former Lord Chancellor, David Gauke, who rejoined his old firm Macfarlanes in 2022 as head of public policy following his resignation after it was announced that Boris Johnson would become the next Prime Minister.