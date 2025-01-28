Suits fans get a glimpse of new spinoff series

PostsNews

Premiering 23 February


Almost five years after the original show concluded Suits will be returning to our screens next month, this time based in L.A.

The new mini-series, Suits: L.A., will follow Ted Black, played by Stephen Amell, a former New York federal prosecutor turned lawyer to the rich and famous. The first trailer for the show has been released, promising viewers delicious scenes of over-sized egos and corporate backstabbing set against a backdrop of swish offices, private jets and lavish business dinners.

This series has traded the Big Apple for the City of Angels, with the trailer telling viewers ‘Welcome to the West Coast’ as Black can be heard saying, “It’s different out here. People lie. They cheat. They do whatever they can to win.”

Legal Cheek reported back in November that Gabriel Macht will be returning to set to reprise his role as Harvey Specter, ruthless corporate attorney and firm fan favourite. The trailer teases this reappearance, showing Specter in an old photograph, before Troy Winbush’s Kevin says of Spector, “I never liked him, he’s the only person I knew cockier than you”, to which Black responds “That’s exactly why I liked him.”

