‘Do I give up my regional TC offer to pursue opportunities in London?’

In the latest instalment of our Career Conundrums series, an aspiring solicitor wants your advice on the benefits of training in London and the risks of searching for a different training contract.

“Last year, I accepted a training contract with the Manchester office of a national law firm. However, I have always been tempted by working in London and applied to some firms there this year.

I’ve got through to the next stage for a couple of firms in London but I’m no longer sure that this is the right decision. I am curious to know your readers’ opinions on training at a regional firm vs training in London. How much of a difference would it make to my opportunities post-qualification?

I am also worried that my original firm will know that I am in the application process at these firms and might rescind my training contract offer. Is this likely? Will I be considered dishonest for pursuing these opportunities? I don’t want to begin my legal career on the wrong note!”

