HSF and A&O Shearman post strong trainee retention rates

88% and 84%



Herbert Smith Freehills and A&O Shearman have both posted strong retention figures for their spring qualifying trainees, hitting 88% and 84% respectively.

HSF’s figure comprises 29 out of 33 of its final-seat trainees, with 32 applying for NQ positions and 29 offers made — all of which were accepted. Each soon-to-be associate is on a permanent contract, with no fixed-term arrangements.

This marks a slight decrease of 6% from the firm’s autumn retention rate for 2024, which posted at 94% — with 30 out of 32 trainees taking up NQ positions.

David Rosen, partner and training principal at HSF, commented:

“Despite geopolitical and economic uncertainties, the market for talent remains competitive and we are excited that, once again, so many of our trainees have elected to pursue their careers with the firm. Their decisions reflect our determination to simultaneously create a nurturing and stimulating working environment, where our teams can be bold, outstanding and human in their approach to each other and our clients. It also reflects the skill and long-term potential we see in our trainees and highlights our continued desire to discover and develop high quality lawyers.”

As for A&O Shearman, the 84% figure represents the 31 of 37 trainees that have chosen to remain at the firm. Of the cohort 36 applied to remain at the Magic Circle player, with 35 receiving offers, and 31 accepting.

This marks a significant improvement from the outfit’s autumn figure which sat at only 66%. This was, however, the first retention score after the transatlantic merger, which is likely to have impacted on trainees decisions and the firm’s offering.

James Partridge, early careers partner and training principal London, commented:

“We’re delighted that so many of our trainees have chosen to build their careers at A&O Shearman. Our commitment to developing talent at the highest level ensures that our trainees are set up for success. With an unparalleled global community of colleagues, they will have the opportunity to work on market-defining, complex, and high-profile matters for the world’s leading businesses. I look forward to seeing them grow and thrive as they continue their careers with us.”

These latest retention scores comes shortly after Magic Circle firm Linklaters posted its spring retention rate of 75%.