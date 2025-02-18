Legally Blonde prequel officially casts the new Elle Woods

Law & Order’s Lexi Minetree cast as lead



The search for the next Elle Woods is officially over! Legally Blonde fans, get ready — Lexi Minetree has been cast as the iconic, pink-loving heroine in Elle, the upcoming prequel series on Prime Video.

Reese Witherspoon, who made the role famous in the 2001 hit film and its sequel, shared the casting news in an emotional Instagram video. The clip captures the moment she personally tells Minetree she landed the role, with the young actress visibly overwhelmed. “Allow me to introduce you to the new Elle Woods!” Witherspoon wrote in the caption. “After watching so many incredible auditions for the new Elle prequel series on @PrimeVideo, we finally found our Elle. And today, I got to break the news myself!”

Minetree, known for her work in Law & Order: SVU and The Murdaugh Murders, responded with gratitude, thanking Witherspoon for passing down the role. “I already love her so so much — I promise she’s in good hands,” she posted. She also gave a cheeky shoutout to her hairdresser: “Don’t worry, Amazon, I won’t be changing from blonde ANYTIME soon!”

The series, produced by Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, will explore Elle’s high school years — long before she won her first case in a Harvard Law classroom. With Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage on board as executive producers, fans can expect a stylish, sharp, and undoubtedly pink dive into Elle’s origin story.

Filming is set to begin in March 2025, with Elle expected to hit Prime Video in 2026. Until then, as Elle would say — what, like it’s hard?