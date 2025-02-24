Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Solicitors’ watchdog to investigate Jonathan Reynolds’s legal career claims [Sky News]

Slater + Gordon announces major update days after law firm was rocked by shocking email that purportedly spilled company secrets [Mail Online]

Commercial lawsuits launched in England’s High Court reach 6-year low [Financial Times] (£)

Lord Hermer was forced to reduce bonus after biggest cost claim in legal history [Telegraph] (£)

Joint enterprise law reform will help solve UK justice system crisis, say experts [The Guardian]

Law lecturer ‘sacked over gender-critical beliefs’ handed payout [Telegraph] (£)

Spiking to be made a criminal offence under new law – with up to 10 years in prison [Sky News]

Planned change in British citizenship rules faces first legal challenge [The Guardian]

Waspi women threaten legal action after pension payouts rejected [BBC News]

Downing Street rejects plan for legal migration cap [Financial Times] (£)

Salon owner overwhelmed by long legal battle with cosmetic giant L’Oréal – which she claims forced her to close her shop [Mail Online]

"81%- OUT OF THE 44% SURVIVORS OF SQE1" [Legal Cheek comments]

