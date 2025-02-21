‘Should I work as a paralegal, or self-fund the SQE?’

Tough choice for soon-to-be law graduate



In our latest Career Conundrum, a law finalist wants your advice on what their next steps should be.

“Hello, I’m currently a final year law student, expecting to graduate in June with (hopefully!) a solid 2:1 from a Russell Group uni. I haven’t been able to secure a training contract yet and I have decided not to submit any more applications this year to focus on my dissertation and exams.

Next year I’m considering either self-funding the SQE or trying to get a job as a paralegal. Self-funding is expensive and I’m worried that if I don’t secure a training contract next year (or ever) that I’ll have chucked thousands of pounds down the drain. However, I know paralegal roles are tough to land so I’m concerned if I take that route I will end up unemployed with a big gap in my CV.

I really need your readers’ advice on what would be the best post-graduation strategy for a keen aspiring solicitor who is determined to get that TC.”

