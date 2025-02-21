PostsRound-up

The best social media posts of the week  

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

A round-up of online musings, memes and more

People using social media on their mobile phones

Cutest in the courtroom [Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia on LinkedIn]

Legalese [casescasescases on X]

Courthouse catastrophes [Michael Ruddick on LinkedIn]

Tips for a legal assistant? [rice.kendig on TikTok]

@rice.kendig Justice is served… now let’s talk about gratuity 🫡💳💸 #lawyer #lawyersoftiktok #lawyertiktok #lawyertok #attorney #attorneysoftiktok #boss #work #worklife #legalassistant #legalassistantlife #paralegal #paralegalsoftiktok #paralegallife #lawfirm #lawfirmlife #lawfirmhumor #personalinjurylawyer #personalinjuryattorney #personalinjurylawfirm #injurylawyer #injuryattorney #shreveport #shreveportlouisiana #shreveportbossiercity #louisiana #louisianalawyer #fyp #foryoupage #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp ♬ original sound – 🧍🏾‍♀️🧍🏾‍♀️

Is this a joke? [Rob Freund on X]

What lawyers say v what they really mean… [Troy Atkin on LinkedIn]

I’ve signed an executive order… [legalcheek on Instagram]

The old tech… [wfhconfessions on TikTok]

@wfhconfessions We love those legacy systems that you can never get rid of #corporatetiktok #officelife #corporatelife #office #officehumor #corporate #jokes ♬ original sound – Jim Barker

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Almost half of lawyers think their firm is too slow on AI uptake

LexisNexis research

1 day ago
1
£50 notes
news

City law firm cashier barred from profession after transferring firm funds into personal account 124 times

Disguised payments as 'interest'

1 day ago
Jonathan Reynolds MP
news

Business Secretary accused of falsely claiming he was a ‘solicitor’ — despite quitting training contract and never qualifying

Trained at Addleshaw Goddard before leaving to pursue a career in politics

2 days ago
18