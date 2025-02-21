The best social media posts of the week  

A round-up of online musings, memes and more

Cutest in the courtroom [Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia on LinkedIn]

Legalese [casescasescases on X]

Anyone got a Court English – English dictionary? pic.twitter.com/eIVPxUqG8Y — Robin Harris (@casescasescases) February 18, 2025

Courthouse catastrophes [Michael Ruddick on LinkedIn]

Tips for a legal assistant? [rice.kendig on TikTok]

Is this a joke? [Rob Freund on X]

Not a great look when a judge denies your MSJ and asks, "is this some sort of joke?" pic.twitter.com/5T7PTjyL8T — Rob Freund (@RobertFreundLaw) February 18, 2025

What lawyers say v what they really mean… [Troy Atkin on LinkedIn]



I’ve signed an executive order… [legalcheek on Instagram]

The old tech… [wfhconfessions on TikTok]