The journey to a TC as told by Michael Scott

‘That’s what she said’



So, you’ve decided you want a TC. You’re now on the long, winding, and occasionally soul-destroying road to a training contract — a journey filled with networking events, commercial awareness buzzwords, and the existential dread of the next PFO.

But before you can bask in the glory of a TC offer, you must first survive the inevitable stages of the application process: from the blind optimism of drafting your first application to the sheer panic in the face of the question you didn’t prepare for in the partner interview.

To guide you through this emotional rollercoaster, we’ve mapped out the highs, lows, and inevitable breakdowns —- with a little help from the world’s most unintentionally wise philosopher, Michael Scott.

Sending your first application off

You’ve sent your first application off, and you’re feeling like the Beyonce of the legal world. Watch out Magic Circle, I’m coming.

Psychometric tests

You get sent the link for your first psychometric test and ponder the difference between True and Probably True for 3-5 business days. None of your practice tests go well. You’re now in the hands of the Watson Glaser gods.

Your first rejection

I mean, everyone gets a few rejections right? It wasn’t your favourite firm anyway — apparently the working hours are awful. It definitely didn’t bother you. Onto the next.

Your second rejection

Yep, this one hurt. One of your favourite firms rejected you with a cold, “Unfortunately, due to the high degree and quality of applications …” — you know the rest. Do you really want to be a lawyer? Maybe you should apply for that Master’s degree after all.

Getting your first assessment centre

Oh, you’re SO back. Your ego has the been given the boost it needed, and you’re ready to unleash your inner Harvey Spectre on your AC. Nerves, who? I’m definitely going to get a TC this time.

Rejection (again)

You can’t believe it, this is not happening to you (again). The Watson Glaser gods may have blessed you but the assessment centre gods are fickle.

Second AC

Here we go again. You’re feeling yourself, and you’re back in the game. No mountain is too tall for you to climb — it’s Britney bitch.

Vacation scheme offer

YOU DID IT! First step vac scheme, second step extremely successful law firm partner.

Partner interview

You’re terrified. You’ve never spoken to a real lawyer before let alone a partner but first impressions are everything, right?

TC offer

It was a rollercoaster, it really was. Lots of ups and downs. (That’s what she said). But you finally secured a training contract at one of your favourite firms. I’m not crying, you are.