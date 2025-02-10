Will DeepSeek get you a training contract?

The Legal Cheek team contemplate using AI for law applications — listen now 🎙️



Following the news that the Bar Council have banned the use of ChatGPT, DeepSeek and similar tools in pupillage applications, we take a look at these tools and ask, how useful are they really?

This week, Legal Cheek publisher Alex Aldridge and writer Lydia Fontes discuss the Bar Council’s decision to ban AI in applications. We take a look at some of the potential reasons behind this decision, comparing it to the much more liberal attitude of solicitors firms. We also talk about our own experiments with these AI tools and discuss how useful they are for drafting applications.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.