The truth about junior lawyers’ crazy hours

By Legal Cheek on

The Legal Cheek team discuss junior lawyers’ worst working days — listen now 🎙️


Junior lawyers around the country are under pressure to justify their hefty paycheques with a whole lot of hard graft. Before you embark on your career in corporate law, this is what you need to know about law firm working hours…

This week, publisher Alex Aldridge and writer Lydia Fontes discuss a recent article on Legal Cheek on the toughest work weeks junior lawyers report having worked. We explain hours targets, bonuses, client expectations and the culture that encourages these crazy work schedules.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

