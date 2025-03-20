Bar Council urges barristers to report inappropriate behaviour in wake of Sidhu disbarment

‘I recognise how difficult it is for complainants to come forward’, says chair Barbara Mills KC



The chair of the Bar Council has urged members of the profession to report inappropriate behaviour, following the disbarment of high-profile criminal barrister Jo Sidhu KC for professional misconduct of a sexual nature.

Barbara Mills KC said in a statement yesterday that “inappropriate behaviour, bullying, and sexual harassment will not be tolerated at the bar”, and encouraged barristers and chambers staff to speak up if they experience or witness such behaviour.

“I recognise how difficult it is for complainants to come forward, especially to report sexual misconduct,” Mills said. “But I hope the bar has confidence that reports will be taken seriously, and that support is available.”

The call comes amid a number of recent findings by the Bar Tribunal and Adjudication Service (BTAS) involving inappropriate conduct, including yesterday’s sanctions hearing where Sidhu was disbarred. The former Criminal Bar Association (CBA) chair was found to have initiated sexual contact with a mini-pupil in a hotel room — behaviour the tribunal deemed deliberate, inappropriate and professional misconduct.

Sidhu can appeal the tribunal’s decision to disbar him.

An independent review into bullying, harassment and sexual harassment at the bar, led by Baroness Harman KC, is currently underway and expected to report in June. Mills said this was “an important opportunity for us to change the culture at the bar”.

The Bar Council is also highlighting support services including “Talk to Spot”, a confidential tool for anonymously logging incidents, as well as its 24/7 assistance programme, equality helpline, and mental health charity LawCare.

Yesterday, a spokesperson for the Bar Standards Board said: “Conduct of this nature has no place in the profession,” and urged others who experience similar behaviour to come forward.