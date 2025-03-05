PostsNews

Clifford Chance retains 40 of 50 spring qualifying lawyers

By Angus Simpson on

Clifford Chance’s London office

Clifford Chance has recorded a spring retention score of 80%, with 40 of its 50 final seat trainees staying on with the firm.

Forty-four offers were made to the 48 trainees who applied for associate positions.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2025 shows that the newly made up associates will start with a salary of £150,000, excluding bonuses.

The latest spring score reflects an increase from the firm’s autumn figure, when it retained 42 out of 56 final-seat trainees, or 75%.

Clifford Chance has become the third Magic Circle firm to announce its spring retention figures, following A&O Shearman, which reported an 84% retention rate (31 out of 37). Earlier in February, Linklaters confirmed a global retention rate of 75% (43 out of 57).

