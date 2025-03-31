Hogan Lovells brews up a new venture with public café

From contracts to coffee beans ☕



Global law firm Hogan Lovells has traded corporate deals for coffee beans with the launch of Nova, a new café and bakery at its London HQ that’s now open to the public.

Tucked away on the ground floor of Atlantic House on Farringdon Street, Nova isn’t your average office café. It’s the product of a collaboration between the firm and a trio of partners: BM Caterers, social enterprise Luminary Bakery and Fairtrade-certified Perkee Coffee.

“It aligns with our belief in social enterprise as a means of scaling change in communities,” said Yasmin Waljee OBE, Hogan Lovells’ international pro bono partner. “We are pleased to support Luminary Bakery in its life-changing training programmes that help women achieve their entrepreneurial ambition and financial independence.”

Luminary Bakery, one of the café’s key partners, is known for helping women rebuild their lives after experiencing gender-based violence, poverty or other challenges. Its training and employment programmes are designed to build baking skills, and confidence. Perkee Coffee, meanwhile, sources its beans from a women-led cooperative in Nicaragua, ensuring a socially conscious caffeine fix.

David Crew, the firm’s global operations director, described Nova as “a fantastic example of collaboration in action”, pointing to the way the firm had turned a vacant shopfront into something with purpose.

Nova officially opened its doors on 12 March at 49 Farringdon Street, and will be serving up croissants with a conscience to both the public and Hogan Lovells’ employees alike.