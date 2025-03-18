Trump’s D&I crackdown expands: A&O Shearman, Freshfields and Hogan Lovells among latest law firm targets

20 major outfits face probe



The Trump administration has dramatically escalated its war on diversity in the legal profession, targeting 20 top US and international law firms, including some of the most recognisable names in London, over their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies.

A&O Shearman, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Hogan Lovells are among those now facing probes by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), in what many are describing as coordinated political push to dismantle DEI initiatives across the profession.

It comes just days after Trump signed an executive order isolating law firms that the administration views as hostile to its interests, citing their DEI policies and historic representation of clients critical of the government. The move follows similar action against firms like Perkins Coie and Paul Weiss. It stands accused of “manufacturing” prosecutions against the former president.

“Global law firms have for years played an outsized role in undermining the judicial process,” the executive order reads. “My administration will no longer support taxpayer funds sponsoring such harm.”

The latest attack involves 11-page letters sent to firms from the EEOC, demanding detailed information about hiring practices, compensation, and client requirements relating to diversity. The letters suggest that some DEI initiatives may amount to unlawful discrimination and making clear there is “no ‘diversity’ exception” to the law.

Andrea Lucas, the EEOC’s acting chair, said: “No one is above the law — and certainly not the private bar.”

Other firms under scrutiny include Kirkland & Ellis, Latham & Watkins, Skadden, Ropes & Gray, Sidley Austin, and White & Case. Many of the firms, while not commenting publicly, are reportedly consulting counsel and bracing for further escalation.

Meanwhile, the legal community is beginning to push back. Thousands of associates from across the affected firms have signed an open letter condemning what they describe as intimidation tactics from the administration.

“The Trump administration’s message is loud, clear, and twofold,” states an open letter coordinated by Skadden associate Rachel Cohen. “First, firms that represent those who oppose the administration’s agenda will be punished… Second, the administration will target more large law firms until the industry complies.”

The letter continues: “They create a culture of fear and make our private-sector employers an extension of the Executive, subject to penalties unless the president approves of their clients and arguments.”