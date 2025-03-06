Hogan Lovells nears $3 billion revenue milestone

9% jump



Hogan Lovells has reported another year of steady financial growth, with total global revenue reaching $2.97 billion (£2.32 billion) in 2024, up 9% from the previous year.

The firm’s performance in the US and UK was particularly strong. Billings in the US rose by 14%, contributing to $1.47 billion in the Americas, which accounted for 49% of total revenue. Europe, the Middle East and Africa region made up 46%, while Asia-Pacific contributed 5%. UK revenues came in at $577 million, accounting for just under 20% of the total.

Global profit per equity partner (PEP) rose to $3.07 million (£2.4 million), while revenue per lawyer increased slightly to $1.1 million (£858,000).

CEO Miguel Zaldivar said:

“Our continued strong financial performance is a testament to the success of our strategy and clients’ confidence in our ability to help them navigate their most complex issues — particularly in highly regulated sectors in the G20 economies — while preserving our ‘Balance, Balance, Balance’ strategic approach. This consists of our multiple practice area offerings, which are global in reach and span across 15 sectors.”

Corporate and finance work accounted for 41% of the firm’s total billings, followed by regulatory and IP at 30%, and disputes at 29%. Hogan Lovells has also expanded its focus on energy and digital transformation, as well as AI and legal technology, including through its legal tech subsidiary, ELTEMATE.

Zaldivar said the firm expects to see continued growth in 2025, citing ongoing investment in key markets and sectors.