Simmons & Simmons unveils new managing partner

Emily Monastiriotis will take over the top role on 1 May

Simmons & Simmons has announced that Emily Monastiriotis will become the firm’s next managing partner, taking over from Jeremy Hoyland on 1 May 2025.

Monastiriotis, currently international head of dispute resolution, has been a partner at the firm since 2017. She also sits on the firm’s international executive committee and has previously served as UK head of dispute resolution.

She succeeds Jeremy Hoyland, who has led the firm since 2011 and is currently serving his third term in the role. His tenure was extended by two years from 2023, meaning he will step down in April this year after 14 years at the helm.

Speaking on her appointment, Monastiriotis said:

“It’s a privilege to have been elected to this role by the partnership. Simmons has a strong foundation of sector-led, international growth thanks to the remarkable leadership of Jeremy Hoyland. I look forward to building on this by meeting our strategic priorities and continuing to innovate to deliver premium work for our global clients.”

Senior partner Julian Taylor added: “Emily is a highly effective, forward-thinking and inspiring leader who will bring a wealth of experience to the role of managing partner. I look forward to working with her to build on the firm’s successes and seize the opportunities of the future.”

Monastiriotis began her legal career in 2000 and joined Simmons & Simmons as a partner in 2017. Originally from Greece, she studied at Durham University before building her practice in dispute resolution.

Monastiriotis’ appointment comes amid a period of leadership changes at several major law firms. Slaughter and May recently announced that David Johnson will take over as managing partner in August 2025, succeeding Deborah Finkler, the firm’s first-ever managing partner.

Meanwhile, at Clifford Chance, Chinwe Odimba-Chapman became London managing partner in January 2025, also taking on the role of co-regional managing partner for the firm’s “One Europe” region