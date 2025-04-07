Decision on solicitor apprenticeship funding cuts to be made ‘in due course’, says government

Seven months since announcement

The government has said this week that a final decision on whether solicitor apprenticeships will be affected by the levy funding cuts announced some seven months ago will be made “in due course”.

The government confirmed in September last year that it would reassess funding for some level 7 apprenticeships, urging more employers to step forward and cover the costs of the apprenticeships themselves.

The six-year solicitor apprenticeship offers an alternative route to qualifying as a solicitor. Apprentices split their time between working in a law firm and studying towards a law degree, before eventually progressing to the SQE.

Organisations offering apprenticeships can benefit from a dedicated funding scheme, supported by the levy paid by businesses with an annual wage bill over £3 million. This allows apprenticeship providers — including law firms — to recover their contributions.

The government has left firms in suspense over whether they can continue accessing the levy fund — and it seems they’ll have to wait a bit longer, with officials stating that a decision will be made “in due course”.

Cutting funding has consequences for aspiring solicitors, law firms, and training providers. Legal Cheek have reported on providers’ warnings before, especially about threats to social mobility. Lucie Allen, Barbri’s managing director, had previously said, “solicitor apprenticeships make the legal profession more representative, which is why we are asking the government to consider any impacts on people who may otherwise struggle to access a legal career”.

Those currently undertaking a solicitor apprenticeship will be funded through to completion, the government has confirmed.