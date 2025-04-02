Skadden removes diversity content from UK grad rec site as firm comes under fire over $100 million Trump deal

Exclusive: Reference to D&I networks taken down



Skadden appears to have removed a section from its UK graduate recruitment website that outlined the diversity networks available to trainee solicitors, Legal Cheek can reveal, amid mounting criticism over the firm’s $100 million pro bono deal with the Trump administration.

Skadden’s UK law students and graduates page previously included a Diversity FAQ, which answered the question: “Are there any affinity networks that trainees can join?”. It listed several internal groups — such as Black Lawyers for Diversity, the Skadden Women Attorney Network (SWAN), and a Social Mobility network — and emphasised their role in promoting workplace inclusion and community building at the firm.

This question no longer appears on the current UK grad rec page but is still viewable through the Internet archive site known as the Wayback Machine. It’s unclear when exactly the section (screenshot below) was removed.

Skadden didn’t respond to our requests for comment.

Skadden isn’t the only law firm to revise its online diversity and inclusion (D&I) content. Legal Cheek previously reported that Hogan Lovells renamed its “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” pages to “HL Inclusion,” removing references to LGBTQ+, disability, and “institutional racism.” The firm also replaced its DEI video with a message from its CEO. Similarly, Latham & Watkins redirected its DEI webpage and removed language referencing institutional racism and its Diversity Leadership Committee. Its “Diversity Scholars Program” has also been rebranded as the “Pathways Scholars Program.”

The removals come amid growing pressure on major US law firms over their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, following a broad crackdown by the Trump administration. Twenty top firms, including Skadden, received an 11-page letter from the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), requesting detailed demographic and recruitment data. The letter suggests that certain DEI practices may be in violation of discrimination laws.

Skadden has taken some flack over its decision to strike a pre-emptive deal with Trump that will see it provide $100 million in pro bono support to initiatives supported by both administration and the firm. Other firms to have reportedly struck similar deals include Paul Weiss and Willkie.

Rachel Cohen, an associate who helped organise an open letter condemning the administration’s actions, resigned from Skadden last month. She has since launched a digital “toolkit” encouraging junior lawyers at affected firms to boycott graduate recruitment initiatives until firm leaders publicly oppose Trump’s actions.

She was joined earlier this week by Brenna Trout Frey, another Skadden associate, who also resigned — this time via a viral LinkedIn post. Frey criticised an internal firm email referencing the deal which she described as “craven” and “capitulation”.